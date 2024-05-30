Illinois Lottery’s largest Fast Play Jackpot up for grabs

Top prize for ‘Ultimate Diamond Jackpot’ game is just over $1.6 million – and growing

Illinois Lottery’s largest Fast Play jackpot ever is up for grabs. The top prize for the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game is just over a whopping $1.6 million – and growing.

Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is an Illinois Lottery Fast Play progressive jackpot game. The jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

Already this year, more than 5.6 million winning Fast Play tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery players over $98 million in prizes.

The highest jackpot won on a Fast Play game thus far was a Twenty 20s jackpot of more than $1.24 million won by an iLottery player in August 2023.

You could be next! Fast Play is a style of quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers.

There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles. Players can download the Illinois Lottery app to see the most up-to-date jackpots.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, online at IllinoisLottery.com, or on the Illinois Lottery app. Illinois is the only state to offer three ways to play – online, in-store, or Scan-N-Play.

