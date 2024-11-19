Illinois Lottery unwraps the perfect gift this giving season – 5 new holiday instant tickets

More chances to win big this holiday season with two new promotions: the Holly Jolly Winnings 2nd Chance and the Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes

Just in time for giving season, the Illinois Lottery kicks off the festivities with five new holiday Instant Tickets and two promotions: Holly Jolly Winnings 2nd Chance and Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes. The holiday Instant Tickets make the perfect stocking stuffer or show of appreciation – offering the chance to win big while giving back to local communities throughout Illinois.

Last year, from November 1 – December 31, 2023, more than 11.5 million winning Instant Tickets were sold, netting Illinois Lottery players over $277 million in prizes.

“Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets are always a fun, festive and affordable way to share the excitement of the holiday season with adults on your gifting list while supporting K-12 education and good causes across the state of Illinois,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery.

The five new Holiday Instant Tickets offer a variety of options where you can win up to $1,000,000. Each of the new scratch-off ticket options are:

The Illinois Lottery is also introducing two new promotions this holiday season:

Holly Jolly Winnings 2nd Chance: Enter any eligible non-winning 2024 Illinois Lottery holiday Instant Ticket into the Holly Jolly Winnings 2nd Chance Promotion for a weekly chance to win one of the 25 $500 prizes or the top prize of $250,000. The last day to enter is January 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CST. See official rules for the deadlines of each weekly drawing.



Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes: The Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes offers players a chance to win a $500 gift card (five winners) or a $250 gift card (two winners). The sweepstakes will end on December 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CST. To enter, players can log into their account on the official Illinois Lottery app or IllinoisLottery.com. Learn more about the Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes here.

For a limited time, these holiday Instant Tickets will be available at participating retailers statewide. To locate a store near you, click here.

Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes b-roll available for media use; download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to Be Smart, Gift Smart when purchasing Instant Tickets during the holiday season. Throughout the year, we encourage players to play for fun, not funds, and to set a limit and stick to it. For more information on how to gift and game responsibly, please go to IllinoisLottery.com and visit our Responsible Gaming pages.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.