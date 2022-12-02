Illinois Lottery to spread gifting cheer this Holiday Season

Second Annual Toy Drive to Beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois

Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing theirsecond annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springﬁeld and Chicago to beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance ofIllinois .

To inspire the holiday giving spirit, participants who donate a new, unwrapped toy will be gifted one IllinoisLottery Holiday Instant Ticket and two Fast Play

Scan-N-Play Tickets inside a festive holiday envelope. Participants may receive a maximum of ﬁveenvelopes — one for each toy donated — for a total value of $25 in Illinois Lottery tickets.

Those looking to donate can do so at three participating retail stores at the following locations in theSpringﬁeld and Chicagoland area:

Thursday, December 8 – County Market, 1903 Monroe St. in Springﬁeld, IL from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 – Mariano’s Oak Lawn, 11000 Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 – Mariano’s Bronzeville, 3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr. in Chicago from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Thanks to the generosity of Chicagoans last year, the Illinois Lottery donated nearly 600 toys to the Boys &Girls Clubs in Chicago,” said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Director. “With this year’s toy drive, we will expand our effort to deliver smiles and joy to hundreds of children in Chicago and Springﬁeld who need it most thisholiday season.”

The annual toy drive is an extension of Illinois Lottery’s continued partnership with the Boys and Girls Club’safterschool program, Power Hour, and another example of the Illinois Lottery’s commitment to education andcommunities throughout the State of Illinois.

“The support of the Illinois Lottery and their generosity is felt across our entire organization and youthmembership,” said Tiffany Mathis, CEO and Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of CentralIllinois. “As one of the largest,

non-metro, Boys & Girls Club organizations in Illinois, we know how important developing strong corporate and community partnerships are, and we are grateful for the continued support of the Illinois Lotteryespecially during this holiday season.”

Local Springﬁeld radio stations, WNNS and WQLZ, will be broadcasting live at the County Market location,and iHeart Media stations, KISS-FM and WGCI, will power the Chicago Mariano’s Oak Lawn and Bronzeville toy drives.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to aminor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com .

