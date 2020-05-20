Illinois Lottery Thanks Police With Free Lunch And Blue Police Memorial Instant Tickets

The Illinois Lottery and retail partner Mariano’s provided a free lunch, along with a Blue Police Memorial instant ticket, to say ‘thank you’ to police officers for continuing to support Illinois during the pandemic. In Chicago alone, more than 300 police officers have been directly affected by COVID-19, and three CPD officers have lost their lives from COVID-19.

The 600 lunches were delivered to the following police stations, which are in the Chicago areas among the hardest hit by the pandemic:

Headquarters located at 3510 S. Michigan Avenue

South Chicago District 4 located at 2255 E. 103rd Street

Englewood District 7 located at 1438 W. 63rd Street

Harrison District 11 located at 3151 W. Harrison Street.

“It was an honor for us and our retail partner Mariano’s to thank our first responders, for being on the frontlines, protecting our communities, and working hard to keep the people of Illinois safe during this ongoing health crisis,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays.

This lunch for police officers is part of the Lottery’s month-long statewide program to thank all first responders, in honor of the launch of the Illinois Lottery’s Blue Police Memorial instant ticket. This program also includes offering a free coffee or a $1 off pastry at participating retailers. A full list of participating retailers can be found here.

Mays said, “The Blue Police Memorial ticket helps generate funds to support the families of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Profits from the Blue Police Memorial ticket are used to build and maintain police memorials, hold annual police commemorations, and provide scholarships and financial assistance to the families of fallen officers or officers injured in the line of duty.

For more information on the Blue Police Memorial ticket, visit Illinois Lottery Speciality Tickets Blue Memorial.