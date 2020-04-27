Illinois Lottery Sponsors ‘Virtual Live! At Mariano’s’ Music Experience Jam Out, Support Local Artists, & Enter For A Chance To Win Instant Tickets

The Illinois Lottery is teaming up with Mariano’s to sponsor ‘Virtual Live! At Mariano’s’ music series. To bring communities together while staying apart, the Friday night concerts will be live-streamed from local Chicago artists’ homes or studios and feature genres ranging from jazz, indie, rock, soul, and more. The Illinois Lottery is giving viewers (18 years and older) a chance to win $20 worth of instant tickets during each live stream.

Virtual Live! Mariano’s Series Sponsored by the Illinois Lottery Schedule The one-hour live stream concerts will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 PM CST on the Mariano’s Market Facebook page. The schedule features:

● Friday, April 24 – Ryan Alexander (mix of hip-hop, R&B, and soul)

● Friday, May 1 – Isaiah Sharkey (mix of gospel, jazz, R&B, and blues)

● Friday, May 8 – Ethan Butler (mix of acoustic pop, jazz, and soul)

During the concert, audience members will have the opportunity to enter a give-a-way for 20 Years of Cash scratch-off tickets, featuring a grand prize of $50,000 a month for 20 years. Winners will be notified by email or phone and will receive their prize through certified mail.

During the virtual concerts, viewers will also have the opportunity to make voluntary contributions to the artists.

The Illinois Lottery first announced the availability of lottery games at Mariano’s stores across the Chicago area in June 2019. Since then, the Lottery has partnered with Mariano’s on a variety of in-store events at various locations including “Lucky Tuesday’s Live” and “Hot Chocolate with the Illinois Lottery at Mariano’s.”