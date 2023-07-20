Illinois lottery players win big in Powerball draw

One lucky player in California won the massive $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot last night – the third largest Powerball jackpot and the sixth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Across Illinois, eight lottery players are celebrating this morning after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing.

One lucky Illinois Lottery player won $1 million after matching all five numbers to scoop up the second top prize. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Williams Liquor, located at 925 S. York Rd. in Elmhurst, IL.

One iLottery player matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $100,000, and six players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

DRAW DATE PRIZE AMOUNT WINNING RETAILER LOCATION 7/19/23 $1,000,000 Williams Liquor 925 S. York Rd. Elmhurst, IL 7/19/23 $100,000 Illinois Lottery Website 7/19/23 $50,000 Love’s Travel Stop 4628 S. Main St. Rockford, IL 7/19/23 $50,000 Thorntons Gas & Food Mart 2201 N. Greenbay Rd. Waukegan, IL 7/19/23 $50,000 Casey’s General Store 520 W. Peru St. Princeton, IL 7/19/23 $50,000 Shell Gas Station 1002 Cameron Dr. Durand, IL 7/19/23 $50,000 Illinois Lottery Website 7/19/23 $50,000 Illinois Lottery Website

The Powerball roll began on April 20, 2023, and in that time, over 1 million winning tickets were sold and over $9.9 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players.

Every single Powerball win is also a win for the retailers selling the winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

A few life-changing jackpots are still up for grabs this week – giving Illinois Lottery players another chance at striking it rich.

The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now at a whopping $19.7 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

And the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has now ballooned to $720 million – the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. (CT).

Lotto is an Illinois-only jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Each play costs $2 and players can add Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot winnings.

