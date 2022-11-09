Illinois Lottery players win big in historic Powerball draw

Record-Breaking $2.04 Billion Jackpot Struck in California

The record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by one lucky player in California on November 8, 2022, setting the world record for the largest jackpot ever won in lottery history.

The jackpot was already a record $1.9 billion but grew to $2.04 billion by the time of the drawing.

The results of the highly-anticipated Powerball drawing were announced this morning after Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a press release.

“The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, November 7, 2022, was delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data. As soon as the required pre-draw procedures were securely completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing proceeded. Protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries.”

Across Illinois, lottery players waited in long lines to snatch up tickets for this historic roll series, and many will now be queuing up to claim their prizes.

Thirteen lucky Illinois lottery players are celebrating after winning big money in this morning’s draw.

Two lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $100,000 each, and eleven players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

Nearly 405,000 other prizes were won in this morning’s Powerball drawing.

The Powerball run began on August 4, and in that time more than two million winning tickets have been sold and over $18 million in prizes have been won by Illinois players.

“Not only has this run created millions of Illinois Lottery winners but it was also a big win for education in Illinois,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery. “With nearly $111 million in total ticket sales during this historic Powerball roll, we are pleased to return over $44 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State,” added Mays.

Every single Powerball win is also a win for the retailers selling the winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

