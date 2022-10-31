Illinois Lottery players to show off their Halloween spirit to win free Powerball tickets

WHAT: Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. To celebrate, the Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 Powerball tickets – offering players a chance to strike it rich. The Illinois Lottery’s ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’ hopes to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players. Players are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume to participate – then they can enter a money machine to grab as many free Powerball tickets as they can.

WHEN: October 31, 2022

Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm CT

WHERE: Lucky Mart

2900 W. 87th St., Chicago

Lucky Mart, on the southside of Chicago, is the ‘winningest’ lottery store in Illinois, having sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2022.



VISUALS: B-roll or photo ops of players in Halloween costume; players inside the money machine; potential to interview excited players at Lucky Mart, one of the Illinois Lottery’s ‘luckiest’ retail locations (based on Illinois Lottery data).



About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com.