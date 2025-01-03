Illinois Lottery player wins $2.6 million prize with Fast Play game just before ringing in the New Year

Just before the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, an Illinois iLottery player snagged a $2,661,339 jackpot playing Fast Play Ultimate Diamond Jackpot on the Illinois Lottery app.



Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is an Illinois Lottery Fast Play progressive jackpot game. The jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

This is the fourth Illinois Lottery player to win a Fast Play jackpot over half a million dollars in 2024. In November, a lucky player won the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot at $5.75 million. The second Fast Play jackpot won last year was with Twenty 20s, when a player took home just over $1.1 million. The third highest Fast Play jackpot was won in March 2024 with Illinois Super Jackpot.



You could be next! Fast Play is a style of quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers.

There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles. Players can download the Illinois Lottery app to see the most up-to-date jackpots.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, online at IllinoisLottery.com, or on the Illinois Lottery app. Illinois is the only state to offer three ways to play – online, in-store, or Scan-N-Play.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.