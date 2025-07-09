Illinois Lottery player scores $650,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto online

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

If you played Lucky Day Lotto online yesterday, you may want to check your numbers – that’s because you could be $650,000 richer!

A lucky Illinois iLottery player scored the $650,000 jackpot in the Monday, July 7 midday drawing, matching all five winning numbers: 13-30-33-36-43.

In total, nearly 15,000 winning tickets were sold, and almost $690,000 in prizes were won in the Monday midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll available for use by the media; download here.

Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.