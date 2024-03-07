Illinois lottery player is $700,000 richer after winning Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot online

An Illinois iLottery player is feeling flush with cash this morning, after winning a $711,984 Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot yesterday.

Already this month, over 37,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Twenty 20s game, netting Illinois Lottery players more than $2.2 million in prizes.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

You could be next! Fast Play is a quick and easy draw game that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently over 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

Tickets for Fast Play Twenty 20s can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help. The helpline is a free, confidential 24-hour service that can connect callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting “GAMB” to 833234. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

