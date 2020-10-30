Illinois Lottery Player Celebrates Win in Record-Breaking Month

CHICAGO – September was a record-breaking month for Pick 3 and Pick 4 players in Illinois, who won more than $40 million in prizes – the largest amount ever paid out to Illinois Lottery Pick players in any single month. The winning continued into October, with Pick players already taking home more than $35 million in prizes.

With winners from all over the state, South Chicago Pick players were particularly lucky during September and October.

Phyllis Clark of South Chicago was one of those lucky players and she recently cashed in on six separate winning tickets across September and October, totaling $16,100 after her numbers hit while playing Pick 4 both online and in-store.

“When I first found out I won, I was at home working and with my grandkids,” says Clark. “When I checked the numbers on the Illinois Lottery app, I was shocked and so excited!”

Clark is a lifelong South Side Chicago resident and has been working as a medical coder for Cook County Hospital for the past seven years. When she realized she had won, her first call was to a coworker with whom she shares a passion for playing the Illinois Lottery.

“My lucky numbers are my boyfriend’s address,” says Clark. “I called my girlfriend right away because we had been playing those numbers back and forth and I couldn’t wait to tell her I’d won!”

Those five tickets brought her prizes totalling $13,000, but that was not all. There was another win on the horizon for Clark, who later decided to play Pick 4 on the Illinois Lottery app. When the numbers 0-0-0-7 hit, she won another $3,100 prize.

Clark has big plans for how she plans to enjoy her multiple wins, “I might go to Las Vegas and visit my sister,” she says. And she has not forgotten about her boyfriend whose address brought her a bit of luck, “I am going to get him a nice gift for Christmas!” Clark laughed.

