Illinois Lottery Launches Two MONOPOLY™ Multiplier Instant Tickets

New scratch-off inspired by the classic game

With MONOPOLY™10X® and MONOPOLY™25X Instant Tickets, one of America’s favorite games is now available as Illinois Lottery Multiplier Instant Tickets.

The new instant tickets are inspired by the famous game which celebrates its 85th anniversary this year and has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception. The MONOPOLY Multiplier Instant Tickets are available in $2 and $5 variations with the chance to win grand prizes of $25,000 and $350,000.

Players also have a chance to enter eligible tickets into a second-chance drawing for a trip for two to Las Vegas. The ticket is on sale now at the more than 7,200 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state.

HOW TO PLAY MONOPOLY 25X and 10X INSTANT TICKETS

To play the matching-style game, players scratch off the hat icons to reveal symbols. If the players symbols match the winning symbols listed on the card, they win the prize shown for that symbol. Get a “2X”, “5X”, “10X” or “25X” symbol, and instantly win the prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol. The 25X is only available on the $5 ticket.

SECOND-CHANCE DRAWING FOR A TRIP FOR TWO TO LAS VEGAS

All non-winning tickets are eligible to enter a second-chance drawing for a shot at winning one of 10 four-day, three-night trips for two to Las Vegas! The prize includes airfare, hotel accommodations, a $500 allowance to the winner’s choice of entertainment venues and $3,000 in spending money. The deadline to enter is July 31, 2020, and the winners will be drawn on August 7, 2020. For more information and to enter the second-chance drawing, visit https://illinois.secondchancebonuszone.com/monopoly/.

MONOPOLY © 1935, 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.