Illinois Lottery Launches Annual Red Ribbon Cash Instant Ticket

Proceeds Benefit Illinois Organizations

Providing HIV/AIDS Prevention, Education, and Care Services

The Illinois Lottery is bringing back its annual Red Ribbon Cash instant ticket, which has raised more than $8.6 million for HIV/AIDS prevention, education, and treatment in Illinois since 2008. All proceeds from the ticket are distributed through grants, from the Illinois Public Health Department (IDPH) to organizations across Illinois.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health to support the fight against HIV,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “This year’s ticket launch could not be more timely given the needs that will be met through the funding it will provide.”

While HIV transmissions have dropped 21% over the last decade (2009-2018) according to the IDPH, there is still work to be done. Funds generated from the Red Ribbon Cash Ticket are a vital contribution to the state’s Getting to Zero initiative, aimed at ending the HIV epidemic in our state by 2030.

“Over the years, the Red Ribbon Cash Ticket has been hugely helpful in providing funding and awareness for HIV services in Chicago and across Illinois. This year, its financial impact will be felt so much more by our community, as COVID-19 has created huge challenges for the economic, physical and mental wellness of people living with and disproportionately impacted by HIV and AIDS,” said John Peller, President/CEO, AIDS Foundation Chicago (AFC). “We are grateful to the Illinois State Lottery for supporting AFC’s work to provide COVID-19 relief as well as a spectrum of other life-changing services that will help our community ride out this storm.”

The IDPH’s Red Ribbon Cash/Quality of Life grantees receive funds for HIV/AIDS research, treatment, and prevention programs across the state of Illinois.

The Red Ribbon Cash Ticket costs $3, and players can win up to $50,000. The ticket is on sale now at more than 7,200 Illinois Lottery retailers across Illinois. The specialty ticket is one of nine in the Illinois Lottery’s portfolio of instant tickets that support special causes. Since 2006, through the sales of specialty tickets, more than $50 million has been raised for special causes in Illinois through the Illinois Lottery.

For more information about the Red Ribbon Cash Ticket, please visit https://www.illinoislottery.com/giving-back/specialty-tickets