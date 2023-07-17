Illinois lottery kicks off lottery week

Today, the Illinois Lottery, in collaboration with lotteries across North America, kicks off Lottery Week.

Lottery Week runs from July 17 to 22, 2023 and is a celebration of lotteries across the United States and Canada, in acknowledgement of their collective contributions to the communities they serve. The goal of Lottery Week is to highlight the positive impact that lotteries make and recognize the important role lotteries play in their jurisdictions. The theme of the Illinois Lottery’s week-long celebration is “More Than A Game.”

In Illinois, approximately 25% of every dollar played on the lottery is used to support K-12 education and other good causes. Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $24 billion in revenue to educational funding in Illinois.

“Illinois Lottery is more than a game. When people play the lottery, it’s a win for our State and the almost two million public school students, their families and teachers in Illinois,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery. “On average, the Illinois Lottery contributed approximately $4.4 million per school day for Illinois public schools in fiscal year 2022.”

In addition to providing education funding, the Illinois Lottery is a proud supporter of a number of good causes, including Illinois veterans’ assistance, breast cancer awareness, HIV/AIDS programs, Multiple Sclerosis research, Special Olympics programs, Alzheimer’s support, homelessness prevention, and police memorial funding. The Illinois Lottery has contributed over $85 million to various causes since 2006.

In celebration of Lottery Week, today, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a sweepstakes on the Illinois Lottery’s Facebook page to give away ten $25 prize packs of Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets. Players should use the hashtag #MoreThanAGame when entering. Please see the Illinois Lottery’s Facebook page for more details.

The Illinois Lottery has partnered with iHeart Radio to raise awareness that the Lottery is “More Than A Game” with a series of announcements, facts and stories about the positive impact the Illinois Lottery makes on communities across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery also has other surprises in store to thank frequent players throughout the week.

To learn more about how the Illinois Lottery is celebrating Lottery Week, visit Illinois Lottery’s Facebook and Instagram.