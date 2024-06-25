Illinois Lottery kicks off its 50th anniversary ceebrati

To mark its Golden Jubilee, the Illinois Lottery will be offering exciting ways to play, win and celebrate all summer long

The Illinois Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in July, and they’re kicking off the huge milestone with fun new ways to win this summer.

To celebrate 50 years of playing, winning, and giving back to good causes, the Illinois Lottery is rolling out several exciting promotions, sweepstakes, and more!

50th Anniversary Promotions:

Celebration 2nd Chance: Enter for a chance to be one of fifty $500 weekly winners. Final prizes include five $50,000 winners and one $500,000 winner! See official rules here.

Get in the Groove Sweepstakes: Join in on the groove for a chance to win Instant Tickets and up to a $500 gift card. See official rules here.

Retail Tour: Look out for our 50th anniversary retail tour that is happening now across Illinois until the end of August to play fun games, win prizes and benefit our good causes. See times and locations here to participate.

“The Illinois Lottery started our journey back in July of 1974 and was the first state to air a drawing live on television,” said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Director. “When we look back on all these years, there is so much nostalgia, excitement, and history to be proud of. Our rich history is what made the Illinois Lottery what it is today, and we continue to strive to make a difference in local communities across the state of Illinois.”

At the Illinois Lottery, it’s not just about providing a chance to win – it’s about playing with purpose. Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion to the Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools.

The Illinois Lottery also sells specialty scratch tickets where 100% of the profits fund good causes throughout the State. This includes funding organizations such as the United Negro College Fund, Illinois DREAM Fund, Alzheimer’s Association, and the Special Olympics, as well as supporting causes like breast cancer, HIV and AIDS, homelessness, and more. Since 2006, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $92 million to the specialty ticket program.

“These past 50 years have been all about making a difference to our players, retailers, and the communities we serve, so we thank them for playing, sharing, and experiencing amazing and impactful moments together,” added Mays.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements as the Illinois Lottery will have something exciting coming to downtown Chicago on July 18 that players will not want to miss!