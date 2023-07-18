Illinois Lottery hosting Powerball ticket giveaway to celebrate Lottery Week and $1 billion jackpot

1,000 Powerball Tickets To Be Given Away In North Chicagoland

Powerball fever is back in Illinois as the jackpot soars to a mouth-watering $1 billion for tomorrow night’s drawing. If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot and seventh largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

To celebrate the massive jackpot – and to commemorate Lottery Week which runs from July 17 to 23, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Powerball Ticket Grab Challenge’, to give Illinois Lottery players a chance to win free Powerball tickets ahead of the drawing on Wednesday night.

Players in Chicagoland can get in on the action and try their luck inside a money machine for five seconds to grab as many Powerball tickets as they can.

The Powerball Ticket Grab Challenge will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Kostner Korner, located at 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie.

Kostner Korner is one of Illinois Lottery’s top five ‘winningest’ Powerball stores in Illinois – selling the most winning Powerball tickets in 2023.

Top 5 Illinois Lottery retailers that have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2023 1 Lucky Mart 2900 W. 87th St

Chicago, IL 2 Mares Mini Mart & Deli 7850 W. Addison St.

Chicago, IL 3 Glenwood Amstar 18659 S. Halsted St.

Glenwood, IL 4 Kostner Korner 4356 W. Howard St. Skokie, IL 5 JD Food and Liquor 10147 Roosevelt Rd. Westchester, IL

The Powerball Ticket Grab also provides another opportunity to celebrate Lottery Week, which is commemorated across North America in recognition of the collective contribution lotteries make to the communities they serve.

In Illinois, every lottery ticket bought supports our local communities. For Powerball, approximately 40 cents of every dollar spent goes to support K-12 education and other good causes. Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $24 billion in revenue to educational funding in Illinois.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 pm (CT).

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

NOTES:

All participants must be 18 years of age or older

An Illinois Lottery spokesperson will be available on-site

High-res images will be available after the event

The event will continue while supplies and quantities last

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com.