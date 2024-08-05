Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Illinois Lottery ‘Crowns’ $3 million ‘Cash Is King’ scratch-off ticket winner

The Illinois Lottery recently crowned another multi-millionaire. The lucky winner won the top prize of $3 million on a $30 Cash is King scratch-off ticket.

“I scratched off the ticket while I was still at the convenience store,” expressed the lucky winner, nicknamed ‘King of Cash,’ who has requested to stay anonymous. “I thought I read the ticket wrong. I had the cashier verify it for me and he said ‘Congratulations!’ It was so shocking. My heart was pounding and I immediately started to sweat. I couldn’t believe it!”

The $3 million winning Cash is King scratch-off ticket was purchased at Bellwood Liquor and Grocery, located at 5001 St. Charles Road in Bellwood.

“I was so surprised and I needed to rush home,” shared King of Cash. “I was in such a hurry, I ran out of the store and almost headed home, forgetting my truck in the parking lot!”

The winner has some plans for his newfound fortune. “First, I want to pay off our mortgage and my car. Next, my wife wants a new car and my son needs a new car. New cars for everybody!” laughed the winner.

This is also a nice win for Bellwood Liquor and Grocery, as the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

So far this year, more than 37 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $972 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets b-roll available for use by the media; download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com

###

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

