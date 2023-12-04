Illinois Lottery celebrates the Spirit of the Season with its annual Holiday Toy Drive

The Illinois Lottery is helping to make Christmas a little merrier and brighter for hundreds of Illinois families in need by hosting a Holiday Toy Drive.

This year’s third annual Illinois Lottery Holiday Toy Drive, to benefit the Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, will be held in Springfield and Naperville, Illinois.

To inspire the holiday giving spirit, adults who donate a new, unwrapped toy will be gifted with an Illinois Lottery Holiday Instant Ticket. Participants may receive a maximum of five Holiday Instant Tickets.

Those looking to donate can do so at the following retail locations in the Springfield and Naperville area:

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – County Market, 1903 W. Monroe St. in Springfield, IL from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Mariano’s, 1300 S. Naper Blvd. in Naperville from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“The Illinois Lottery is celebrating the spirit of the gift-giving season with our annual Holiday Toy Drive,” said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Director. “Last year, thanks to the generosity of those who wanted to give, along with gift matching by the Illinois Lottery, 2,000 new toys were donated to the Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. With this year’s toy drive, we hope to fill the need once again where it’s most impactful and bring festive cheer to players and Illinois families this holiday season.”

The annual toy drive is an extension of Illinois Lottery’s continued partnership with the Boys and Girls Club’s afterschool program, Power Hour, where children receive homework help, tutoring, and high-yield learning activities.

“The Illinois Lottery is a valued partner to the Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, and we are so grateful for their support in securing gifts for our Club members this holiday season,” said Awisi Bustos, Alliance CEO. “Now more than ever, after-school programs like Power Hour are critical for the success of our youth. We appreciate the Lottery joining us on our mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential.”

The Illinois Lottery’s annual Holiday Toy Drive and the partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs are examples of the Illinois Lottery’s commitment to education and communities throughout Illinois. Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion to the State of Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.