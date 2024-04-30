Illinois Leaders Rally for Permanent Funding of Anti-Gun Violence Law

Community leaders from throughout Illinois will gather in Springfield on Tuesday to advocate for the permanent state funding of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), a critical 2021 law that has significantly bolstered violence intervention efforts across the state.

The rally, set for 11:30 a.m. in front of the Lincoln Statue on S 2nd Street, aims to secure more than $140 million in the 2025 state budget for the continuation of the RPSA initiatives, which have been pivotal in addressing gun violence in Illinois’ most vulnerable communities.

The push for permanent funding comes in response to a growing body of research from institutions like Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, which supports the effectiveness of community violence intervention (CVI) programs. These findings have spurred a collaborative effort among Chicago’s foundations, donors, business leaders, and government officials, including the Governor and the Mayor, to reduce gun violence by 50% in the next five years and by 75% over the next decade.

Elected officials and community leaders, including Illinois State Representatives Justin Slaughter, State Senators Robert Peters and Elgie Sims, and St. Sabina’s Pastor Michael Pfleger, will be present at the rally. Also in attendance will be Reverend Craig Nash, Director of Community Engagement at Chicago CRED, and Sam Castro, Director of Community Violence Intervention at the Institute for Non-Violence Chicago.

“Today, we stand united in our commitment to not only continue the work of the RPSA but to ensure it can grow and reach every corner of our state that is shadowed by gun violence,” said Senator Elgie Sims, one of the advocates for the act’s permanent funding.

The Reimagine Public Safety Act initially provided temporary financial assistance to CVI organizations, which have used these funds for various programs aimed at reducing street violence through outreach, education, and direct intervention strategies.

“Permanent funding isn’t just a fiscal commitment—it’s a moral one, ensuring our communities’ safety and resilience against gun violence,” Reverend Nash stated, emphasizing the critical nature of the funding. “These programs are not just reducing violence; they are transforming lives and communities.”

The event highlights a crucial period for Illinois as state legislators prepare to debate the proposed 2025 budget, with RPSA funding being a significant point of discussion. Advocates argue that the sustained financial commitment to CVI programs is essential for long-term success and community stability.

In addition to speeches, the rally will feature testimonials from community members affected by gun violence, sharing personal stories of loss and recovery to underscore the human impact of the funding decision.

“Each story here today tells a part of a larger narrative that Illinois is writing about how we deal with violence and how we heal our communities,” said Pastor Pfleger. “Funding the RPSA is not just about numbers; it’s about people, it’s about our children, it’s about our future.”

As the community leaders and officials gather, the message is clear: the commitment to combating gun violence through sustained funding is not only about maintaining the progress made but about paving the way for a safer, more secure Illinois.