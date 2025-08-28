Illinois lawmakers slam Trump’s Executive Order targeting Pretrial reform

A trio of Illinois Democratic lawmakers on Monday, August 25, condemned President Donald Trump’s recent executive order targeting states that have eliminated cash bail, calling it a politically motivated fearmongering tactic that threatens public safety and ignores a growing body of data proving the success of such pretrial reform.

During a virtual press conference, State Sens. Elgie R. Sims, Jr. and Robert Peters, along with State Rep. Justin Slaughter, joined the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice to vigorously defend the state’s Pretrial Fairness Act.

“We want to be very clear: the President’s attack on the Pretrial Fairness Act and pretrial reform nationwide is not about safety,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “He is a deeply unpopular, failing president who is trying to make people afraid so that he can hold onto power by brute force.”

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which ended the use of money bail in Illinois on Sept. 18, 2023, empowers judges to make pretrial detention decisions based on a person’s perceived risk to public safety rather than their ability to pay. The lawmakers argued the act empowers crime survivors and has made communities safer. “Every data point shows that Illinois is better and safer since we implemented the law,” their statement continued.

The officials and their allies spent much of the press conference refuting what they described as a disinformation campaign waged by opponents of pretrial reform. A central claim from critics is that ending cash bail leads to a surge in crime. The lawmakers argued that in Illinois, the opposite has proven true, pointing to fresh data from the Office of the Chief Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County as concrete proof of the law’s success.

According to the court’s latest dashboard tracking the law’s impact, the vast majority of people released pretrial are not being charged with new offenses. The data shows that 96% of all defendants on pretrial release have not been charged with a new violent criminal offense. This local data aligns with national trends and studies from institutions like Loyola University, which have found no statistical increase in crime tied to the reforms.

Representative Slaughter also addressed the “utterly false” suggestion that dangerous individuals are now running free. He clarified that under the Pretrial Fairness Act, judges are empowered to detain individuals based on a rigorous public safety analysis. The Cook County data supports this, showing that judges are actively holding detention hearings and ordering individuals to remain in custody when they are deemed a flight risk or a threat to the community. The system, he argued, ensures that the severity of the crime and the potential risk to the community are the deciding factors, not a defendant’s wealth.

The officials also took aim at the argument that defendants, without a financial stake, would fail to show up for court. Since the law’s implementation, court appearance rates have remained high, a fact substantiated by the court’s own data. This trend is reflected in other jurisdictions; Washington D.C., which ended cash bail decades ago, consistently sees over 90% of defendants return for their court dates, and New Jersey saw its appearance rate climb to 97.1% in 2020 after its reforms.

Similarly, the lawmakers contested the “revolving door” narrative, where individuals are supposedly arrested and released only to re-offend. They presented the Cook County data as a direct rebuttal, emphasizing the low rates of new criminal activity among those on pretrial release. Following earlier bond reforms in Cook County in 2017, there was a decrease in the percentage of people rearrested on violent charges.

The group reserved pointed criticism for President Trump’s specific characterization of crime in Chicago as being “out of control.” They argued that such rhetoric ignores the reality reflected in recent Chicago Police Department data. Contrary to the president’s claims, Chicago has experienced a significant downturn in key crime categories. The first quarter of 2025 saw the fewest robberies in decades. Murders, which began declining in 2023, hit a generational low in April 2025, marking the fewest for that month since 1962. Furthermore, shootings in the city have plummeted, with a 40% year-to-date decrease through mid-June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

“Flooding communities with masked agents and threatening one of our state’s most effective civil rights achievements, passed after years of advocacy from communities across the state, is the hallmark of a leader who cares only about his own power,” Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice said in a statement. “The Pretrial Fairness Act has made Illinois safer and eliminated a system that privileged the wealthy.”

The Pretrial Fairness Act was passed in 2021 and upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court on July 18, 2023, after a legal challenge from several state’s attorneys. The law went into full effect two months later, and according to the lawmakers and local court officials, its implementation has been a success.