Illinois lawmaker sues Pritzker over stay-at-home extension

By

An Illinois lawmaker is suing the governor for extending the state’s stay-at-home order until the end of May. With so many different orders in place around the St. Louis region, it’s creating a different level of impact depending on where residents live or work.

In Grafton, Illinois, tourism is important. In Jersey County, there are only around a dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases, but the impact of the virus and the stay-at-home order is clear.

“It’s hard on these businesses, said Oliver Ready, owner of O Jan’s restaurant.

Carry-out is still allowed, but Ready said even if Pritzker allowed him to reopen his business completely, he wouldn’t do it.

“If you want to stay alive I think it’s the wise thing to do until this thing is taken care of,” he said.

Parts of rural Illinois haven’t been hit as hard as the urban areas. State Representative Darren Bailey takes issue with Gov. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order.

“On a personal basis I think it should be regionalized,” Bailey said.

Bailey is suing the governor, saying Pritzker had every right to issue the initial 30-day stay-at-home order, but believes the May 30th extension is a violation of gubernatorial power.

“I’m not advocating full open. We use common sense,” Bailey said. “We are in our office receiving tons of calls. Many, many destitute families have been 4-4.5 weeks without a paycheck.”

Back in Grafton where the impact is clear, there are strong opinions.

“I think businesses should be open now. I think it’s all political right now,” said resident Aaron Moore. “I think it’s overhyped. I do think coronavirus is real. Do I think it’s overhyped? Yes.”

Others worry what would happen if towns like Grafton reopen too quickly.

“I can’t imagine what a job it would be to get these groups of people happy to be outside and keep them socially distanced. That would be a very difficult task,” said resident Mary Beary.

As far as the lawsuit Representative Bailey is filing, he’s doing that as a private citizen, not as a lawmaker.

This article originally appeared on .