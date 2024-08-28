Illinois Launches Public Contest for New State Flag Design

Illinois residents will soon have the opportunity to leave their mark on state history by designing a new state flag. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Illinois Flag Commission will open its doors to public submissions for a new state flag design. This initiative is part of a broader effort to reflect the state’s diverse identity and inspire renewed pride among its citizens.

The Illinois Flag Commission, established in 2023 following the passage of Senate Bill 1818, is tasked with exploring whether the current state flag should be replaced. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) and State Representative Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), allows for a review of the flag’s representation of Illinois’ urban, suburban, and rural communities.

From Sept. 3 through Oct. 18, Illinois residents can submit their flag designs either online or by mail. Submissions will be evaluated based on how well they encapsulate the state’s identity, with a particular focus on natural features, history, and culture. The commission encourages designs that are simple yet meaningful, recommending the use of fewer than three colors to enhance clarity.

To participate, designers must include their full name, address, email, and phone number, along with a brief description of their design and its significance to Illinois. The commission will accept digital submissions in PNG, GIF, or JPG format, with a file size limit of 5 MB. Designers should avoid watermarks, frames, and any elements that may be copyrighted, though elements of the State Seal or previous Illinois flags may be incorporated. Each participant is limited to three submissions, and entries from military bases abroad must be sent by mail.

The commission will select ten designs from the submissions, which will then be presented in an online public survey starting Jan. 1, 2025. The public will have six weeks to vote on their favorite design or to keep the current flag. Based on the survey results, the commission will report its findings to the Illinois General Assembly, which will ultimately decide whether to adopt a new flag or retain the existing one.

The Illinois state flag, first adopted in 1915 following a contest by the Daughters of the American Revolution, has undergone few changes since its inception. The current flag, featuring the State Seal on a white background, was modified in 1969 to include the state’s name, following concerns raised by a Vietnam War serviceman about the flag’s lack of distinctiveness.

With the new contest, Illinois is once again turning to its citizens to help define its identity. The commission, composed of members appointed by various state leaders, including the Governor, Senate, and House of Representatives, is committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive process.

As Illinoisans from all walks of life prepare to submit their designs, the state is poised to embark on a journey that could reshape one of its most enduring symbols. Whether the result is a new flag or the affirmation of the current one, the process promises to engage and unite the people of Illinois in a meaningful way.