Illinois iLottery player wins first $1 million draw-based game jackpot of 2026

An Illinois iLottery player has kicked off the new year in a big way, becoming Illinois’ first $1 million winner of a draw-based lottery game in 2026, after scoring the Lucky Day Lotto® jackpot in yesterday evening’s drawing.

The winning online ticket for the Sunday, January 4 evening drawing matched all five numbers to capture the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 19-28-30-40-42.

In total, nearly 32,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were purchased for the Sunday evening drawing.

In 2025, more than 10.7 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold statewide, awarding nearly $67.3 million in prizes to Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to sign the back of their winning ticket and store it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings held at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets are available at authorized retailers, online, and on the Illinois Lottery app.

