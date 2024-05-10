Illinois ILottery Player Wins $746,000 Twenty 20s Jackpot

An Illinois iLottery player’s pockets will soon be stuffed with cash after scoring a jackpot prize of $746,348 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s on Wednesday, May 8.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

Already this year, over 408,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Twenty 20s game, netting Illinois Lottery players more than $23.5 million in prizes.

Tickets for Fast Play Twenty 20s can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.