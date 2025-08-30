Illinois iLottery player wins $50,000 in Powerball

Saturday Night’s Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $950 Million

While no one scored last night’s record-breaking Powerball jackpot, one lucky Illinois iLottery player woke up this morning a winner after matching four numbers plus the Powerball to claim a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers were: 9-12-22-41-61 and Powerball 25.

The excitement isn’t over—Illinois Lottery players will have another chance at a life-changing fortune this weekend. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is now an astonishing $950 million, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the game’s biggest in more than a year!

Since the current jackpot roll began on June 2, 2025, Illinois players have been on a winning streak of their own: more than 750,000 winning tickets have been sold, collecting nearly $9.3 million in prizes statewide.

For those planning to take their shot at the $950 million jackpot, the Illinois Lottery reveals its Top 10 “winningest” Powerball retailers in Illinois for 2025—stores that have sold the most winning tickets so far this year.

Each Powerball ticket sold is a win for the retailers, as they receive commission on every ticket sold – and a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount on any winning tickets.

It’s also a big win for education in Illinois. During this Powerball jackpot run (June 2 to August 27), with nearly $42.5 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery has been able to return nearly $17 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 9:59 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Powerball game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.