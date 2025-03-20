Illinois human trafficking bill focuses cross-agency coordination, victims

From left: Sen. Dale Fowler, Brenda Myers-Powell and Sen. Julie Morrison show support for SB2323 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Myers-Powell was a victim of human trafficking for 25 years. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Bridgette Fox)

By Bridgette Foxand, UIS Public Affairs Reporting (PAR)

Leaders expect human trafficking numbers in state are higher than reports indicate

A Senate committee passed a bill this week that would give specialized training on human trafficking and establish coordination across multiple state agencies and partners.

Human trafficking is defined by the U.S. Justice Department as “a crime that involves compelling or coercing a person to provide labor or services, or to engage in commercial sex acts.”

Senate Bill 2323 follows multiple recommendations from the state Joint Human Trafficking Working Group formed in 2023. The recommendations included victim screening, multi-agency coordination, victim-focused training and more.

Advocate and Chicago-native Brenda Myers-Powell, who was a victim of human trafficking for 25 years starting as a child, spoke at the state Capitol on Wednesday in support of the bill.