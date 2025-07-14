Illinois House Speaker Welch, Senate Majority Leader Lightford, and Proviso mayors endorse Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate

Representing all 14 Communities in Proviso Township, Speaker Welch is joined by Senate Majority Leader Lightford, fellow State Representative Norma Hernandez, and local Mayors in standing with Stratton

Today, at a press conference in Proviso Township, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced his endorsement of Juliana Stratton for United States Senate. Speaker Welch was joined by the Democratic Party of Proviso Executive Committee, representing all 14 communities of Proviso Township.

“Juliana has always led with compassion, experience, and a commitment to public service, and I know she’ll bring those same grounding principles to Washington,” said Speaker Welch. “As Lieutenant Governor, she’s been a key partner to the Illinois House, working hand in hand with our members to deliver real results for Illinois – from seven consecutive balanced budgets to common sense gun safety legislation, and beyond. I look forward to our continued partnership as she takes her fight for Proviso families all the way to the United States Senate.”

“Now more than ever, we need elected officials at every level of government who are willing to stand up and fight for what’s right,” said Juliana Stratton. “Speaker Welch, Leader Lightford, Representative Hernandez and the mayors of Proviso Township are the embodiment of that leadership. I’m so grateful for their support, and I’m ready to continue fighting for the people of Proviso Township and all of Illinois.”

Stratton has earned support from leaders across Illinois, including Governor JB Pritzker, United States Senator Tammy Duckworth and Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman to ever serve in the United States Senate. Stratton is also endorsed by elected officials from across Lake County, numerous downstate mayors and county chairs, members of the Illinois Asian American Caucus and over 50 LGBTQ+ Illinois leaders.

The full list of Proviso Township endorsers is below: