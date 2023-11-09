Illinois House approves boundaries for Chicago Elected School Board

The Illinois House of Representatives passed the bipartisan “Representation for All Plan” on Wednesday laying out the boundaries for Chicago’s new Elected Representative School Board, moving one step closer to allowing Chicago voters the chance to decide who will run the city’s public schools.

“As a former school board member and president, I think it is incredibly important that voters have the chance to weigh in on who is making important decisions for the future of our children,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “I’m a product of an elected school and I believe elections work.

“I want to thank Rep. Ann Williams for spearheading this effort, as well as the rest of the CPS Districting Working Group. I would also like to thank all the advocates who took the time to make their voices heard.”

As previously agreed in 2021, this legislation allows for voters to elect 10 of the 20-person school board in 2024. The mayor would appoint the other half; those appointed would then be up for election in 2026 as a way to ease into a fully elected board. To ensure every voter can cast a ballot in 2024, the plan creates 10 nested districts that will be represented by one elected member and one appointed member for the first two years. In 2026, Chicagoans will vote for the candidate of their choosing in 20 separate districts and elect the board’s president in a citywide vote.

“Our priority has always been to give every Chicagoan the opportunity to vote for the elected school board in year one,” said Rep. Williams (D-Chicago). “The “Representation for All Plan” is an effort to ensure the most equitable and representative map as possible and I’m proud of the work we put in to get this passed in the House.”