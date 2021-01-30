Illinois Holocaust Museum to Reopen February 3 with Free Admission

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is thrilled to reopen and excited to welcome the public back with free admission on Wednesday, February 3. In celebration of reopening, the Museum will continue to offer free admission on Wednesdays through February and March. In honor of Black History Month, the Museum will offer free admission Saturday, February 27, and Sunday, February 28. Tickets are required and can be reserved online.

What: Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center Reopening

When: Wednesday, February 3, 10 AM

Where: Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077

Museum CEO, Susan Abrams will be available for interviews upon request.

The Museum has established a series of procedures to ensure the safety of all guests, volunteers, and staff, including temperature checks upon entry, face mask requirements, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the Museum. To see more of the Museum’s safety guidelines, click here.

Visiting Hours for the Museum are Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with last admission at 4:00 PM.

About Illinois Holocaust Museum

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center honors the Survivors and victims of the Holocaust and transforms history into current, relevant, and universal lessons in humanity. Through world-class exhibitions and programs, the Museum provides a universal call to action: Take history to heart. Take a stand for humanity. The Museum is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with last admission at 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org or call 847-967-4800.