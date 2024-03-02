Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker endorses Congressman Danny K. Davis

PICTURED L-R: Governor J.B. Pritzker, Congressman Danny K. Davis and Congressman Jonathan Jackson.

Congressman Danny K. Davis received the endorsement of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday, March 1, 2024. Governor Pritzker was joined in solidarity by former Governor Patrick Quinn, former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Mayor of Maywood Nathaniel Booker, Mayor of Forest Park Rory Hoskins, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle, and Congressman Jonathan Jackson of the 1st District. Metropolitan Water Reclamation President Kari Steele, State Senator Mattie Hunter District 3, State Senator LaKesia Collins District 9, Alderman David Moore Ward 17, State Rep. Boushe, Rev. John Harrell, and representatives from the Painters Council were present at the announcement.

“Danny has worked with his colleagues across the aisle to deliver investments and solutions for communities across his district. As one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act – maybe the most important health care advancement in the history of the country. Danny Davis made sure that he expanded health care coverage for countless Illinois families. As a leader in criminal justice reform, Danny has shepherded through efforts to reduce mass incarceration, systemic racism, and support rehabilitation programs. Governor Pritzker stated, from championing the Second Chance Act for reentry efforts to the Child Tax Credit, to defending critical social services, and safety nets.”

During his tenure, Congressman Davis has raised more than $1 billion for reentry programs nationwide. Having been the largest climate investment in history, Congressman Danny K. Davis pushed legislation that President Biden signed into law. With a 17 billion dollar investment, the Inflation Reduction Act has already brought jobs to Illinois. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Danny K. Davis has sponsored 6,912 bills, proposed 375 bills, spoken out for constituents 2,414 times on the floor, and voted over 16000 times.

“Yes, I am a member of Congress. Yes, I am a senior in the House of Representatives. I am number seven among Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee – eight members of that committee became president.” U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis said, “I have been able to work with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the head of the Internal Revenue Service – to strategize on ways to get more Social Security money to children aging out and transitioning into adulthood – so that they may have a little nest egg.”

Governor Pritzker remarked, “Danny Davis has made sure that Illinois working families are never forgotten in Washington, D.C. His unwavering commitment to defending our individual freedoms has never been more important for our future and the future of this country, than it is right now. From a woman’s right to choose to voting rights to LGBTQ rights and civil rights. Congressman Danny Davis has been a true advocate for the ongoing mission of advancing social justice. We need Danny Davis and elected officials like Danny Davis who have proven that they have the track record of never backing down, and will always put the needs of their constituents first. Danny Davis is that representative and I’m proud to endorse his reelection.”