Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announces $1.5 billion for rental relief program

ABC 7 Chicago

Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday a major expansion to the Illinois rental relief program.

The Illinois Rental Payment Program will provide relief for 120,000 household. In addition to the $1.5 billion for rental assistance, $400 million will be provided for mortgage assistance.

According to the website of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the program is for households that are behind on rent because of reasons related to the pandemic. It offers up to 15 months of rent assistance, or up to $25,000.

“It was clear when we implemented last year’s housing relief programs that the need was far greater than the dollars allocated to our state. That’s why I’m pleased to announce today that Illinois is expanding rental relief to $1.5 billion, nearly 4 times the amount that was available last year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Illinois Rental Payment Program will ensure more than 120,000 household renters see relief, with more renters potentially being touched in the future, too. Any eligible resident who rents their home, is behind on payments, and experienced financial hardship in the pandemic is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 of rental assistance paid directly to their housing provider or landlord.”

Last year, Illinois delivered over $329 million in housing payment grants to over 56,000 renters and homeowners across the state, Governor Pritzker’s office said.

Landords can begin initiating a joint application with their tenants on Monday through June 7. Tenants have until June 24 to fill out their portion of the application.

Tenants can initiate applications starting on June 9 and have until June 28. Landlords would then have until July 6 to complete their portion of the tenant-initiated application.

Households must meet the following eligibility requirements to qualify:

-Household is behind on their rent for at least 30 days

-Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence

-Household’s total gross income cannot exceed 80% Area Median Income for location

-Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly – or indirectly – due to the pandemic, for example:

1. Being laid off

2. Place of employment has closed

3. Reduction in hours of work

4. Loss of spousal/child support

5. Inability to find work due to COVID-19

6. Having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school

7. Unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace’s high risk of severe illness from COVID-19

-At risk of homelessness or housing instability

For more information, visit ihda.org.

