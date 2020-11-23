Illinois Facebook users can file claims as part of class action lawsuit settlement for up to $400

Facebook users in Illinois can now apply to collect from a settlement stemming from a class action lawsuit. Claims must be filed by TODAY, November 23, 2020.

The lawsuit was filed over Facebook’s collection and storing of biometric data of Illinois users without proper consent.

As part of the $650 million settlement, claimants may be eligible for payments of between $200-$400, depending on the number of valid claims filed.

RELATED: Facebook agrees to settlement in Illinois privacy class action lawsuit

Those covered by the settlement include, Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011.”

Claimants must have been a resident of Illinois for at least 183 days (six months) to be eligible.

For more information and to file a claim, visit facebookbipaclassaction.com.