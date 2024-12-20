Illinois electors to cast votes for President and Vice President

Giannoulias’ Office Preparing for Election Certification Ceremony

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office will host Illinois’ 19 electors who will cast their votes for U.S. President and Vice President Tuesday as part of our nation’s Electoral College process.

Federal law mandates that every state cast its electoral votes on the same day and send its votes to the President of the U.S. Senate (Vice President Kamala Harris) to be counted on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.

“As we gather to observe our electors casting their votes, we witness the power of the people’s voice in action,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, whose office oversees the certification process in Illinois. “This ceremony serves as a reminder of the sanctity of the democratic process. Long after voters cast their ballots, the certification of the state’s vote ensures that the voices of Illinois voters are heard.”

Electors are selected by each of the major parties through their state’s Central Committee, or the party’s main governing body. The party that wins the General Election in the state has their chosen electors vote for the President and Vice President.

On Tuesday, December 17, Democratic Party electors, representing each of the 17 congressional districts and the two U.S. Senate seats, will meet at the Capitol in Springfield to pledge to vote for the candidates that their party nominated.

After the electors vote, all 19 will sign six Certificates of Vote, each paired with a Certificate of Ascertainment that are sent to the President of the U.S. Senate, Archivist of the United States, Illinois Chief Election Officer and court of the district the meeting was convened. These documents will be opened as part of the 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

The election certification will take place at the Illinois State Capitol and will be livestreamed on Blue Room Stream for individuals interested in viewing.