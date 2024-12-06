Illinois Department of Revenue Offers Online Safety Tips as Holiday Shopping Season Approaches

As the holiday shopping season is quickly approaching and bargain hunters are gearing up to find the best deals online, the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers to remain vigilant against potential online threats.
“Throughout the year, IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers’ personal information,” explained IDOR Director David Harris. “This time of year, as holiday shopping begins and Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales tend to hit record highs, there is often an increased risk of cybercriminals taking advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.”
Without proper online safety, thieves can potentially steal personal information. Below are some safety tips to help protect against these attacks:
- Protect personal information. Refrain from revealing too much personal information online. Birthdates, addresses, age, and financial information, such as bank accounts and Social Security Numbers, are among things that should not be shared freely.
- Use strong passwords. Consider using a password manager to store passwords.
- Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA). Use this for extra security for online accounts.
- Use security software. Security software such as an anti-virus or firewall provide added protection.
- Beware of Phishing Emails and Social Media Scams. Fraudsters often use media messages that mimic legitimate promotional offers or shipping notifications designed to trick you into revealing sensitive information, such as credit card details, or to download malware onto your device.
- Beware of Spoofed Websites and Fake Online Stores. Fake websites that imitate popular online retailers pop up frequently during the holiday shopping season. These sites may look identical to the real thing, but their sole purpose is to steal your payment information.
- Beware of Text Message Phishing Scams. Phishing and deceptive text messages can lure customers into providing personal or financial information. In addition, “clicking” on a link or attachment may send information from your phone to others without your consent.
- Use a Credit Card Instead of a Debit Card when Possible. Credit cards offer an extra layer of protection when you’re shopping online. Unlike debit cards that are directly linked to your bank account, credit cards usually offer greater protection in case your account is compromised.
- Monitor Bank and Credit Card Statements: Regularly check your accounts for any unauthorized transactions and report suspicious activity immediately.