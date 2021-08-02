fbpx
Monday, August 2, 2021
Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,687 cases, 3 deaths

By Craig Wall and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Alexis McAdams
(Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com)

CHICAGO (WLS) — Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,687 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,425,219 total COVID cases, including 23,451 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 25-Aug 1 is at 4.9%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,712 specimens for a total of 26,960,921 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 977 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,212 patients were in the ICU and 84 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,290,344 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,396. On Sunday, 13,706 vaccines were administered. 

