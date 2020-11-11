Illinois COVID-19: Tier 2 restrictions in effect in 4 suburban counties; IL reports 12,623 new cases, 79 deaths

DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties see Tier 2 restrictions

By Diane Pathieu and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Governor JB Pritzker’s Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions take effect in four suburban Chicago counties Wednesday as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state.

Illinois public health officials reported 12,623 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with 79 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 511,183 with a total of 10,289 deaths.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 101,955 specimens for a total 8,571,019.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 is 13.1%.

As of Monday night, 4,742 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 911 in the ICU and 399 patients on ventilators.

The Tier 2 restrictions are now in effect for DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties.

There’s still no indoor dining and for outdoor dining, the party size is now reduced from ten to six people.

The limit for meetings and social events has been reduced to 10 people Telework, including working from home, is encouraged when possible.

Recreational activities, both indoor and outdoor, are now reduced to 25 people, with groups limited to 10. This affects organized sports, but not gyms.

Schools are not impacted by the mitigation. For the full list of Tier 2 mitigations, see the end of this story.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico says contact tracing data does not indicate restaurants or bars have been a significant source of transmission and he disagrees with the new restrictions.

“We’re not going to force restaurants out of business because this is what they think might be the source,” Mayor Chirico said. “It’s not my intention to start arresting our business owners. I’ll tell you that right now.”

But a new study in the journal “Nature” by Northwestern University and Stanford researchers concludes restaurants can be a significant source of spread.

“Had full-service restaurants been fully open in Chicago during the first couple months of the pandemic, we would have seen about 600,000 more cases in Chicago by the end of May,” said Northwestern University Professor Beth Redbird.

Elmhurst’s mayor has reached out to Governor Pritzker saying in a letter that the suburb’s businesses have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on safety for their customers and the latest mitigations could be fatal to bars and restaurants.

The deaths reported Tuesday included:

-Adams County: 1 male 70s

– Bureau County: 1 male 70s

– Cass County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– Clinton County: 1 female 90s

– Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Effingham County: 1 male 70s

– Franklin County: 1 female 50s

– Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– Grundy County: 1 male 70s

– Jackson County: 1 male 40s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

– Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100

– Madison County: 1 male 60s

– McDonough County: 1 female 70s

– Ogle County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Piatt County: 1 male 80s

– Pike County: 1 female 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s

– Saline County: 1 female 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

– Wayne County: 1 male 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Williamson County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

– Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Tier 2 restrictions:

Bars:

-All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

-No indoor service

– All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

-Tables should be 6 feet apart

-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

-No dancing or standing indoors

-Reservations required for each party

-No seating of multiple parties at one table

-No tables exceeding 6 people

Restaurants

-All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

-No indoor dining or bar service

-Tables should be 6 feet apart

-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

-Reservations required for each party

-No seating of multiple parties at one table

-No tables exceeding 6 people

Meetings, social events and gatherings

-Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *

-Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.

-Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places.

-This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance such as office, retail, etc.

– No party buses

-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities

-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *

-Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *

-All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

-Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per current DCEO guidance