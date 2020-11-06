Illinois COVID-19: IL shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases as death toll surpasses 10K

COVID-19 patients in Chicago area hospitals have more than doubled in last 30 days

By Eric Horng, Leah Hope and Jesse Kirsch and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois officials announced a record 9,935 new COVID-19 cases and 97 additional deaths Thursday.

The death toll in Illinois has now crossed 10,000, with a total of 10,030 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The total number of cases has now reached 447,491 total cases.

The number of new cases reported Thursday is the highest reported in a single day, breaking the previous record of 7,899 set on October 31. The number of deaths reported Thursday is also the highest in a single day since June 4.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 29, 2020 – November 4, 2020, is 10.4%.

As of Wednesday night, 3,891 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 772 in the ICU and 343 patients on ventilators.

Just four or five weeks ago, Illinois was averaging 23 COVID-19 deaths per day. Gov. Pritzker warned Thursday that he is considering imposing stricter measures.

“If the current trajectory continues, if our hospitals continue to fill up, if more and more people continue to lose their lives to this disease, we’re going to implement further statewide mitigations, which nobody, and I mean nobody wants,” Pritzker said.

Across the state, hospital admissions have increased dramatically. In fact, every region in the Chicago area has seen hospital admissions double or more than triple in the past 30 days.

Numbers like these, Pritzker said, suggest the resurgence mitigations are not working or are simply not being followed to be effective.

Gov. Pritzker admonished municipalities that are not enforcing the indoor dining ban amid reports that a large number of bars and restaurants have continued to ignore the restrictions.

“When one of them gets a citation, others hear about it. When five of them get a citation, all of them hear about it,” Pritzker said. “They know that if there was enforcement, if there were actual consequences for their actions at the local level, and they’re supposed to enforce state laws. And when they don’t enforce them, people die.”

The governor was asked what kind of stricter measures he is considering. He said some of the elements of Phase 3 or even Phase 2 would be on the table. But at this time, he said he’s not considering a full stay-at-home order.

Hospitals around the area are bracing for the possibility they may run out of room for patients.

Staff at Silver Cross Hospital are feeling the impact of a second surge of COVID-19.

“Our current numbers are about four times what they were just four or five weeks ago,” said Dr. Atul Gupta, medical director of infection prevention at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Dr. Gupta said they have converted areas to accommodate more COVID cases and there are new visitor restrictions.

“Another aspect of that has been to limit visitation, certainly similar to what we were doing back in April to limit the spread of COVID both from visitors to patients, and also potentially for visitors to the staff,” Dr. Gupta said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported new data Thursday showing five regions with increases in COVID hospitalizations, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties and Chicago.

ABC7’s analysis of the state’s data found that in some areas of Illinois, hospital beds – while not at capacity – are filling up fast.

“It has been very alarming,” said Mary Lou Mastro, CEO at Edward-Elmhurst Health. “This surge has occurred very rapidly.”

Mastro said their biggest challenge had been staffing for the surge, so they hired more than 50 nurses over the summer and called on nurses from other departments to assist.

“We also have cross trained nurses from our ambulatory environment, the position offices, our imaging centers and other nurses throughout the system who previously worked in intensive care and are willing to come back,” Mastro said.

Both facilities are maintaining their surgical schedules for now, but if needed, the hospitals will reschedule elective procedures to make room to care for COVID patients.

Long lines for COVID-19 testing have been reported in Chicago as well as Waukegan and Arlington Heights.

The DuPage County Health Department said it ran out of tests Thursday morning.

Kevin Jaques works for HR Support, which runs free state testing sites like the one in Chicago on Forest Preserve Drive off of Harlem Avenue.

“Two weeks ago we were testing about 7,000 people (per-day). Now we’re seeing a 10,000 to 11,000. We broke another record yesterday, it was 11,000.”

He said their sites saw a spike after President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and another surge in recent weeks as Illinois infections continue rising.

But Jaques said there’s also another reason why daily testing totals are almost three times what they were for his team in the spring.

“A lot of people have to go to work and many people need a doctor’s note if they did get COVID. For people to go back to their normal lives, a lot of people have to get a test.”

After election rallies, in-person voting and protests, officials are encouraging more people to get tested.

“Wait approximately one week after the high risk exposure, because it takes several days after exposure for a test to be positive if in fact you’ve contracted the virus,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“I’m always for for more testing,” said Dr. Anirudha Hazra, an infectious disease expert at the University of Chicago. “In general, if we can identify more cases in the community which are asymptomatic or pre -symptomatic, we can try to mitigate those transmissions and try to stop the chain of transmission in those areas.

Dr. Hazra has also helped clarify why the state’s focus on test positivity is better at making mitigation decisions.

“With test positivity ,you can potentially track over a period of time depending on how discreetly you’re looking at how many more positive tests you had have had,” said Dr. Hazra.

The deaths reported Thursday were:

– Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Carroll County: 1 female 80s

– Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Coles County: 1 female 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

– Douglas County: 1 male 70s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 80s

– Fayette County: 1 female 70s

– Franklin County: 1 female 80s

– Jackson County: 1 male 80s

– Jo Daviess County: 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Knox County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

– Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 40s

– McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– McLean County: 1 female 30s

– Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Morgan County: 1 female 60s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

– Pike County: 1 female 100+

– Randolph County: 1 female 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s

– Wayne County: 1 female 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 80s

– Williamson County: 1 female 50s

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.