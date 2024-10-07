Illinois Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson Calls on Military Academies to Step Up Efforts to Increase Black and Hispanic Enrollment

Students Interested in Attending the Highly Selective Military Schools Are Urged to Attend a Military Service Day Event at Dunbar High School in Chicago Next Wednesday

U.S. Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-1st Congressional District of Illinois) is urging U.S. military academies to enhance their diversity initiatives, despite ongoing lawsuits from a conservative group that led to a Supreme Court decision last year declaring race-based admissions at U.S. universities unconstitutional.

A federal court in Baltimore is set to rule later this month on a lawsuit from Students for Fair Admissions, the same group responsible for challenging affirmative action at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Supreme Court’s decision allowed for a possible national security exception for military academies, with military leaders arguing that a diverse force is essential for effectiveness. However, Students for Fair Admissions is now challenging this exemption in hopes of ending diversity efforts in military academies.

Congressman Jackson’s appeal coincides with an upcoming Service Academy Day on Wednesday, October 9th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, located at 3000 S. King Dr. in Chicago. This event invites students and families to learn about the application and congressional nomination process, as well as meet representatives from the Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Naval Academy, and West Point.

To gain admission to a military academy, students must be nominated by a member of Congress. Congressman Jackson encourages interested students to attend the event, where officials from U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin, as well as U.S. Representatives Bill Foster, Delia Ramirez, and Lauren Underwood, will be present.

“The facts are clear: our children put their lives on the line to protect our nation,” Congressman Jackson stated. “They deserve access to the best the military has to offer. We cannot leave African Americans behind in our armed services. We need to increase both enrollment and graduation rates for Black students in the academies. Service Academy Day is crucial; the earlier students prepare, the better their chances of acceptance.”

Jackson noted that the Illinois Delegation receives about 350 applications from students each year, nominating around 50, with about 25 ultimately accepted into the academies. Last year, two students from the 1st Congressional District were accepted.

“We want to see more applicants this year, especially from the Chicago area and students of color,” he emphasized. “If you’re a strong student, both physically and mentally fit, and committed to years of service, we encourage you to apply. The benefits are significant, including a top-tier education and a higher military rank and salary upon graduation. After ten years, military academy graduates often earn among the highest salaries in various career paths.”

Congressman Jackson also pledged to monitor the ongoing lawsuit and the academies’ recruitment and retention efforts. “They can’t claim there aren’t qualified students with the increasing number of students of color entering the military,” he said. “Service Academy Day is vital because students and parents can start preparing as early as the 9th grade. The earlier they begin, the more prepared they will be to take advantage of what the military offers.”

In the U.S., the population is about 345 million, with approximately 62.5 million (19.5 percent) Hispanic and 47.9 million (14.4 percent) African American. The military is currently composed of 68.8 percent white and 31.2 percent racial minorities, including 18 percent Hispanic and 19 percent African American.

Regarding the demographics of military academies: the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis has 4,500 midshipmen, of whom 23 percent are minorities. West Point has around 4,500 cadets, with about one-third from racial and ethnic minority backgrounds. The U.S. Air Force Academy enrolls roughly 4,400 cadets, nearly 30 percent of whom are minorities. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has about 1,100 students, with 34

percent from minority groups, including 11.4 percent Hispanic and 4 percent African American. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has around 950 students, with 6.2 percent Hispanic and 1.7 percent African American.