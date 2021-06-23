Illinois-Based Angels Athletics named Junior NBA Program of the Year

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Birthed out of the southeast suburb of Flossmoor, Illinois, Angels Athletics – a basketball program dedicated to offering girls in the Southeast suburbs of Chicago opportunities to play the game they love the most “basketball”—was named the 2021 Jr. NBA Program of the Year on Thursday, June 10, in an event powered by Under Armour.

The group was recognized for its continued commitment to keeping young players active and connected to the game through safe and healthy programming while also placing a focus on development of life skills.

The Jr. NBA Program of the Year celebrates organizations that exhibit the Jr. NBA’s core values of teamwork, respect, determination and community, while positively influencing the lives of young people through the game of basketball.

The Angels Athletics organization received a $5,000 grant to further its promise of helping members grow both on and off the court with an emphasis on leadership, education and health and wellness.

Adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization leveraged the Jr. NBA’s Her Time to Play (HTTP) virtual curriculum throughout the year to help girls build confidence, face the challenges of adolescence and learn the values of the game.

Additionally, the organization was also honored for regularly co-hosting virtual and safe in-person sessions for players and their parents to learn about and discuss important topics. The topics discussed by the organization were health and wellness, career opportunities and embracing the Jr. NBA’s mission of amplifying youth voices.

The group was also honored for being actively involved in the community, conducting food and clothing drives and volunteering at the local cancer support center.

For more information on the Angel Athletics organization, visit the website at angelsathleticsinc.com.