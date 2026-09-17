Illinois asks for FEMA help after August storms

Pritzker requests federal disaster declaration for eight counties hit by tornadoes, destructive winds and flooding

Illinois is asking the federal government for help recovering from severe August storms that left a trail of destruction across Chicago’s south suburbs and several central Illinois counties.

Gov. JB Pritzker requested a presidential major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday for eight counties affected by tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding in mid-August. He also extended the state’s disaster proclamation for another month, allowing additional state resources to remain available to impacted communities.

“I will always fight to secure all available federal resources needed most by our communities, especially when the evidence gathered through the damage assessment is clear to pursue it,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Given the scale and severity of destruction in communities across our state, I fully expect our request for FEMA aid to be granted.”

The governor’s request covers Champaign, Cook, Ford, Fulton, McLean, Tazewell, Vermilion and Will counties.

The request follows a preliminary damage assessment conducted by the state, which determined that the affected areas could meet the threshold for federal assistance and that the extent of the damage exceeds the state’s ability to respond on its own.

Read More: Pritzker tours storm damage, signs flood relief bill expanding local Chicago programs.

On Aug. 11, severe storms produced tornadoes and wind gusts approaching 100 mph in southern Cook County and Will County, according to the National Weather Service. Many of those communities were already recovering from tornadoes and high winds that struck on July 27.

Additional storms on Aug. 13 caused significant wind damage in McLean County. The Normal Fire Department reported setting a new record for the number of calls received during a 24-hour shift.

Another round of storms on Aug. 14 brought flooding to numerous communities across central Illinois, adding to the widespread damage experienced throughout the state.

What FEMA Assistance Could Provide

If FEMA approves Pritzker’s request, the agency’s Individual Assistance program would become available to eligible residents in counties impacted by the storms.

The program can provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to help cover uninsured property losses, and other assistance for individuals and business owners.

Local governments could also access FEMA’s Public Assistance program to help repair damaged infrastructure and receive reimbursement for debris removal and emergency response costs related to the storms.

No Guarantee of Federal Approval

Federal approval is not guaranteed.

A Politico analysis published earlier this year found that Democratic-led states had 23% of their disaster requests approved during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, compared with 89% for Republican-led states.

According to the analysis, under the previous six presidential administrations — including Trump’s first term — states led by either party experienced approval rates generally ranging from 70% to 90%. The analysis also reported that decisions on requests from Democratic-led states took roughly twice as long.

The federal government denied Illinois’ most recent requests for FEMA assistance in 2025 following storms and flooding that caused significant damage in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. FEMA determined that those events did not meet the requirements for federal disaster assistance.

Illinois also leads the nation in tornadoes this year, with 210 confirmed so far.

Although multiple communities have experienced severe weather damage, the August request is Illinois’ first request for FEMA assistance this year. Instead, Pritzker previously requested and received assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration following six storm events.

The Trump administration has also pursued changes to FEMA disaster-assistance standards.

A federal review council recommended earlier this year that the threshold for an event to qualify as a federal disaster be increased by 50%. Such a change would have reduced federal disaster spending by approximately $1.5 billion between 2012 and 2025, according to NPR.

Storm Response Becomes Political Issue

The response to the August storms also became an issue in Illinois politics.

Pritzker’s Republican opponent, Darren Bailey, visited communities affected by the storms and criticized the governor for attending Illinois State Fair festivities on the same day.

Pritzker visited storm-impacted residents in Lansing later that week. Bailey argued that the governor should have requested FEMA assistance sooner.

Pritzker addressed the disaster-response process during an Aug. 14 news conference.

A state disaster declaration is “the kickoff of our attempt to get federal money,” Pritzker said.

“That’s the signal. We take that document, that disaster declaration, and essentially present it to the federal government, saying, ‘We’ve declared a disaster, it’s time for you to deliver.’ And so it doesn’t need to happen on Day 1.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.