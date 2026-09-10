Illegal Betting Market Grows as NFL Season Kicks Off

Tax Hikes Fuel Illegal Market Growth, Raise Stakes for Players Facing High Risks of Fraud Illegal Sites & Bookies with No Oversight & No Age Verification Target Teens & Students

As sports fans across Illinois prepare for Week 1 of the NFL season, the Sports Betting Alliance today warned of the continued prevalence of the online illegal gaming market, which is drawing more players to sites and bookies with no responsible gaming protections and no age verification, posing significant risks of scams and financial fraud.

“Illegal websites and offshore operators are preying on unsuspecting fans and providing teens and college students a venue to bet without any age verification or safeguards in place,” the Sports Betting Alliance said in a statement.

“When sports fans turn to illegal betting options, they face zero options for recourse when they get scammed, zero problem gaming protections, and zero oversight. As the NFL season kicks off, illegal sites are poised to once again rake in millions at the expense of Illinois sports fans.”

The growth in illegal market activity has been marked by numerous actions and warnings from federal and state law enforcement authorities and consumer advocates.

Compounding the illegal market problem, data from the Illinois Gaming Board has shown a sharp decline in the volume of legal bets placed through licensed platforms following the implementation of the state’s first-of-its-kind per-wager tax.

The tax on each bet placed increased the cost of betting for players in Illinois, and legal wagers plunged by nearly 20% during the period from September 2025, when the tax was fully implemented, through June 2026, compared with September 2024 through June 2025.

ILLEGAL MARKET PROBLEM

Operation Porterhouse Parlay includes 22 defendants in a federal indictment alleging a wide-ranging illegal gambling enterprise that used websites and illegal bookies to place bets, as well as extortion, threats, and intimidation to collect payments.

includes 22 defendants in a federal indictment alleging a wide-ranging illegal gambling enterprise that used websites and illegal bookies to place bets, as well as extortion, threats, and intimidation to collect payments. The FBI has issued a warning about the risks of the illegal gambling market, noting that “individuals engaged in illegal gambling risk funding organized crime activity and becoming vulnerable to violence, extortion, and fraud.”

has issued a warning about the risks of the illegal gambling market, noting that “individuals engaged in illegal gambling risk funding organized crime activity and becoming vulnerable to violence, extortion, and fraud.” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was among 50 state attorneys general across the country who called on the U.S. Department of Justice to take action against the illegal market.“These unlawful platforms expose residents—particularly young people and vulnerable adults—to fraudulent schemes and highly addictive gambling without any oversight or accountability. Moreover, these operations undercut state-regulated markets and have been linked to money laundering, human trafficking, and other nefarious conduct,” the attorneys general wrote in their letter.

was among 50 state attorneys general across the country who called on the U.S. Department of Justice to take action against the illegal market.“These unlawful platforms expose residents—particularly young people and vulnerable adults—to fraudulent schemes and highly addictive gambling without any oversight or accountability. Moreover, these operations undercut state-regulated markets and have been linked to money laundering, human trafficking, and other nefarious conduct,” the attorneys general wrote in their letter. The Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have issued numerous cease-and-desist letters to illegal gaming sites and illegal sports betting operations.“Illegal online gambling operations threaten consumer protections, undermine responsible gaming safeguards, and are antithetical to the public’s interest in regulated gaming. The IGB will continue to evaluate all available regulatory and law enforcement tools to combat illegal gambling and to protect Illinoisans.”— Marcus D. Fruchter, Illinois Gaming Board Administrator “The law is clear: Gambling in Illinois must be properly licensed and regulated. Unlicensed gaming operators put Illinois consumers at risk and undermine the integrity of our regulated gaming market.”— Attorney General Kwame Raoul

have issued numerous cease-and-desist letters to illegal gaming sites and illegal sports betting operations.“Illegal online gambling operations threaten consumer protections, undermine responsible gaming safeguards, and are antithetical to the public’s interest in regulated gaming. The IGB will continue to evaluate all available regulatory and law enforcement tools to combat illegal gambling and to protect Illinoisans.”— “The law is clear: Gambling in Illinois must be properly licensed and regulated. Unlicensed gaming operators put Illinois consumers at risk and undermine the integrity of our regulated gaming market.”— The Better Business Bureau reported a growing number of complaints involving scams and fraud tied to illegal gaming sites.“This nascent industry’s growth is expected to explode in the coming years. At least one estimate for 2025 puts the size of the online gaming industry in the U.S. at $103 billion. That number is expected to increase to nearly $170 billion within five years. With billions of dollars flowing through this global industry, a risky underbelly of pseudo-gambling, illegal gambling and scams has developed.”— Better Business Bureau

SPORTS BETTING ALLIANCE

The Sports Betting Alliance is an advocacy organization dedicated to legal, regulated online sports betting and online gaming in the U.S.

SBA members are licensed to operate in states and jurisdictions where sports betting and iGaming are legal, ensuring strict compliance and promoting state-of-the-art responsible gaming tools.

Members include bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, and FanDuel.