IL set to enter new phase of COVID-19 vaccination Monday

Illinois COVID Update Today: IL reports 3,292 new cases, 40 deaths as vaccination Phase 1B begins

By Jessica D’Onofrio and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

People 65 and older and many essential workers became newly eligible to receive the vaccine when the state moved into Phase 1B of the vaccination plan Monday.

Illinois health officials reported 3,292 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths Sunday.

Illinois is set to enter the next vaccination phase beginning Monday.

As of Saturday night, 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 524,050 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,636,775.

The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.

The Illinois National Guard will be assisting with vaccinations at Cook County Health Centers in half a dozen suburbs.

There are more deployments planned throughout the state.

Saturday the state announced Chicago and Cook County have dropped to Tier 1 mitigations, meaning restaurants and bars will be able to reopen for limited indoor dining.

IDPH reports that a total of 657,820 vaccine doses, including 106,274 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 26,666.

“Over the next three weeks, approximately 25 additional National Guard vaccination teams are deploying to more sites in high need areas all across the state,” Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday.

Officials said that beginning Monday, those guard-supported sites will take 1B appointments as will pharmacies at hundreds of Walgreens, CVS and Jewel locations.

Mariano’s, Kroger, and Hy-Vee will also take vaccine appointments beginning on February 1.

Gov. JB Pritzker said there are plans to launch walk-in locations once the supple of vaccine increases.

Pritzker said he was pleased with the state’s progress against the pandemic, but frustrated by the lack of available vaccine.

To make it easier for people to find out where they can go to get vaccinated, the state is setting up an online portal.

Due to the shortage of the vaccine, shots will be given by appointment only.

“People will be able to go to a website that will get them to either their local public health department or to a pharmacy where they can sign up for an appointment,” Pritzker said.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 specimens for a total 15,209,516.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 617 patients were in the ICU and 321 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 17-23, 2021 is 6.0%.

The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.

With the positivity rate at mid-October levels, the governor announced all Illinois health regions have now exited Tier 3 mitigations. And while many businesses will be allowed to partially reopen in their new tiers, hospitality industry experts think it may already be too late. The Illinois Restaurant Association estimates 20 percent of restaurants will not survive the pandemic; 5,000 could close, eliminating 120,000 jobs.

Metro East Region 4 also moved to Tier 2 Friday, bringing all Illinois regions out of Tier 3 mitigations, according to IDPH. Region 4 includes, Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

All high school sports can now take place in regions that are in Phase 4 of the “Reopen Illinois” plan, which currently includes regions 3, 5 and 6 – all of which are downstate.

None of the Chicago-area regions currently fall in that category, which means competitions in high-risk sports like basketball, football and wrestling still cannot take place here.

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “During the summer, we were on this same path. We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety.”

You can see a map of the Restore Illinois regions here and the differences between Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation tiers here.

The deaths reported Sunday include:

Clinton County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 70s

Dewitt County: 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 100+

Effingham County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

Knox County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Stephenson County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.