IHSA announces NFHS Coaches of the year in January 

In January, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year program and the IHSA administrative staff honored individuals across the state as NFHS Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.

According to the IHSA website, Coaches of the Year are selected based on the results of the previous school year, as well as other elements such as career success, positive leadership, sportsmanship, and contributions to the sport.

The IHSA said State coaches of the year then complete further information for the NFHS, which is reviewed by a national committee who selects eight Section winners in each sport and one National winner in each sport. Illinois is located in NFHS Section 4 along with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

For more information, see the 2024 NFHS Coach of the Year from Illinois below: Please visit their website at https://www.ihsa.org/News-Media/Announcements/ihsa-announces-nfhs-coaches-of-the-year-.

—2024 NFHS COACHES OF THE YEAR—

(Information courtesy of IHSA.org).