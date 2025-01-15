iHeartMedia announces Michael Mason, Maria Palmer and Matt Harris as the New Morning Show hosts 

iHeartMedia Chicago announced this week that Michael Mason, Maria Palmer and Matt Harris will be the new morning show hosts of “The Morning Mosh Pit” on ROCK 95.5, Chicago’s Rock Station, effective immediately. “The Morning Mosh Pit” can be heard weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. The new morning show will feature the “Top 5 Things to Know,” “Rock Talk,” “Fun To Your Head” and the fan favorite, “Thirstday.”

Michael Mason

Michael Mason brings his expertise as a long-time producer for Premiere Radio Network Shows, “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton” and “Delilah.” Mason has extensive on-air and digital content creator experience having worked at iHeartMedia’s radio stations in Fort Collins, Richmond, Portland and Seattle.

Maria Palmer

Maria Palmer has served as iHeartMedia Chicago’s ROCK 95.5 night host since 2020. She previously held on-air positions at iHeartMedia’s radio stations in Charlotte and Washington D.C.

Matt Harris



Matt Harris most recently served as Promotions Director for iHeartMedia Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI and Inspiration 1390 and ROCK 95.5 weekend personality. He transitioned to ROCK 95.5 morning show producer and contributor in 2023.

“We have assembled an insanely talented group to entertain Chicago’s incredible rock lifestyle fanbase,” said James Howard, iHeartMedia Chicago’s Regional Senior Vice President of Programming and ROCK 95.5’s Program Director. “We are excited to deliver truly compelling content every morning on ROCK 95.5.”

