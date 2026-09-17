“If I Go Will They Miss Me” comes to Music Box Theatre

There was estrangement all the way around in this film.

Director Walter Thompson-Hernandez presents a pure, simply laid out commentary on incarceration, family dynamics, father-son relationships (or lack thereof) that cause both father and son much strife throughout the film. Infidelity also enters the picture on the side of the father, as the mother has struggled and continues to struggle to keep her family intact.

Danielle Brooks and Bodhi Dell in a loving embrace in “If I Go Will They Miss Me.”

In the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, 12-year-old Lil Ant sees the world and his father the way all children should — full of myth, wonder, and unwavering belief. “If I Go Will They Miss Me” is a breathtaking father-son story about imagination, family, and the grace we extend to the people we love.

Thompson-Hernandez carefully addresses the above themes in a way that totally centers the young son in this film named “Lil Ant,” played by Bodhi Dell.

J. Alphonse Nicholson plays the father Big Ant, and Danielle Brooks plays the mother, whose name is Lozita.

Lozita, as Lil Ant imagines his mother.

Big Ant has just returned home from jail, and he’s trying to find his footing, but is a bit hesitant to bond with the youngest of his three children.

Lil Ant romanticizes about Greek Mythology, is obsessed with Pegasus. He likens his mom to Medusa and his father to Poseidon—who is a protector and Lil Ant feels he is the most powerful man on earth.

While Lil Ant has dreams of fancy, his father is constantly on him in a negative way. Lozita tries to force a relationship, but it is slow coming. Big Ant doesn’t want his son drawing any photos of him, while Lil Ant draws airplanes and imagines that he is flying.

Big Ant has visions of his own about children and others that are deceased and probably could imagine that his son may suffer a violent death.

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Myles Bullock in a scene from “If I Go Will They Miss Me.”

As well, Big Ant is traumatized because he is regularly going back and forth to jail. And he seems to lick his wounds in the arms of another woman. He works at a horse ranch and takes care of his family. He is just distracted.

The title “If I Go Will They Miss Me” could mean thoughts of the young boy feeling he isn’t wanted by his father. Or it could be in the last scenes of the film that are better understood while a moviegoer watches the film for themselves.

“If I Go Will They Miss Me” starts Friday, September 18, at the Music Box Theatre, located at 3733 N. Southport Ave. For information, visit musicboxtheatre.com.

Take a look at the trailer. https://youtu.be/aej2y_BBBFs?is=mognetTTh7GZTGNZ.

I thank Rich Spirit distributors for the advance screening of a film that is certain to have widespread positive response.