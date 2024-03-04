IEMA-OHS recognizes Severe Weather Preparedness Month

Interagency resources offer guidance to residents

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) recognizes March as Severe Weather Preparedness Month. Severe weather can affect any community across Illinois. To help families prepare for severe weather, IEMA-OHS is sharing interagency resources and featuring its emergency preparedness kits.

“From flash flooding to tornadoes, Illinoisans should be prepared for severe weather,” said IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “This week alone, Illinois saw 11 tornadoes and hail in parts of the state with unseasonably warm temperatures and the potential for flooding.”

“It is so important to have a plan and be prepared to take action when the weather turns life threatening near your location,” said Ed Shimon, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois. “Seconds save lives as we saw with the EF3 tornadoes that impacted Robinson and Lewiston last year. Practice your plan so you can act immediately to save your life when needed.”

In 2023, Illinois received two significant Presidential Disaster Declarations for severe weather and flooding that totaled over $462 million in damages. Nationally, flooding is the most common natural hazard in the U.S. and according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), just 1 inch of water can cause $25,000 of damage in your home.

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recommend flood insurance for homeowners, renters, and businesses to help protect property and personal belongings in the event of a flood. Flood insurance coverage is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for participant living in the almost 23,000 NFIP communities.

“There is a 30-day waiting period for the policy to kick in so now is the time to act to get everyone protected for spring/summer flooding,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources NFIP Coordinator Erin Conley.

A listing of participating flood insurance providers for any location in the U.S. can be found here.

Severe weather preparedness can also include gathering information and supplies to prepare for the loss of electricity or an evacuation. That is why IEMA-OHS offers a Family Communications Plan to help people map locations to meet and track important contact information.

IEMA-OHS also recommends that you:

Keep all important records and documents in a secure waterproof container.

Make an inventory of possessions using lists and photos/videos.

Insure your property and possessions.

Know how to shut off electricity, gas, and water.

Compile an emergency kit and “go bag” to help your family for at least three days during extended power outages or evacuations.

In case power is out, make sure flashlights with fresh batteries are ready.

Generators should only be run outside, never indoors or in enclosed spaces.

More tips and preparedness kit ideas can be found at

https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/emergencykit.html.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): Ready.Illinois.gov