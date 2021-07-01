Ida B. Wells’ monument unveiled in Bronzeville

By Patrick Forrest

Ida B. Wells, a key member of the early fight for Civil Rights, and one of the country’s first Black investigative reporters, became the recipient of the city’s first ever monument to honor a Black woman.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the festivities at the Oakwood Center 3825 S. Vincennes, and spoke to the room of elected officials and community leaders on the importance of keeping Wells’ story in the public consciousness.

“While we still have a long way to go before our equity and inclusion is fully rooted in everything that we do in our city, in our state, as a country, Ida B. Wells’ lifelong fight for justice has put us that much closer to accomplishing our goal,” Lightfoot said.

Michelle Duster, great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, expressed her gratitude to the many people who put in years of work to make the monument possible.

“There’s this continuum of the community being engaged and involved in recognizing the contributions that my great-grandmother made, not only to the city of Chicago, but to the country,” Duster said.

The committee decided that a monument, rather than other forms of tribute like a statue or a bust, would be the “best way to capture who Ida was, because she was a very multi-dimensional person,” Duster said. “We wanted people to be able to interpret for themselves part of who she was — connect it with them.”

The monument, which is called The Light of Truth and is located on the boulevard of 37th and Langley, was sculpted by Richard Hunt, a prominent artist and School of the Art Institute graduate. Duster believed he would be the perfect person for the job because not only was he a native Chicagoan, but he was also very familiar with the story of Ida B. Wells.

The monument was meant to be more abstract than the statue that will depict Wells’ likeness in Nashville, Tennessee. The Chicago monument is meant to represent the light of knowledge and a better world and the ladder that we both have to work to reach for and climb to make sure that we can reach it.

“The physical piece is very striking. … I’m hoping it will make people feel grand, and make people feel proud,” Duster said.

The prominent Civil Rights activist and journalist moved to Chicago in 1893 after being born into slavery in Mississippi and losing both of her parents and a younger sibling to Yellow Fever at age 16. She began her work as a teacher and journalist but was driven out of Memphis, Tennessee, due to her public exposé about a lynching, which took place in 1892. Wells then spent a big part of her life in Bronzeville, working as one of the first Black investigative reporters covering racial injustice.

Wells was outspoken about the racism, segregation and mistreatment of Black people in America. She educated the public about the issues of education, lynchings, women’s suffrage and much more. In an 1892 speech, she famously said, “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.”

“I believe she must have been scared,” Alderman Sophia King said. “But it’s not being frozen and continuing to move forward through that fear that makes her such an inspiration to not only Black women in America, but to all of us.”

Wells later in her life became one of the founders of the NAACP in 1909, advocating for women’s right to vote alongside Susan B. Anthony, and working with Jane Addams to prevent the establishment of segregated public schools.

She died at the age of 68 from kidney failure and is interred in Chicago’s Oakwood Cemetery together with her husband, Ferdinand L. Barnett.