ICRC To Host Two Days of Community Service 

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission (ICRC), Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission (MLKIHC), and Indiana Black Expo, Inc., will host their Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Days of Service on Tuesday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 18. The two days will honor Dr. King’s legacy through collective impact and community service in the Northwest Landing Neighborhood of Indianapolis, IN.

“Service helps us to grow as people, strengthens our communities, and continues the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It is essential that we join together as One Indiana to build up our community and work together for a better quality of life for all Hoosiers,” said Governor Eric Holcomb.

To increase the impact in the community, ICRC has partnered with the Northwest Landing Neighborhood Association, the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works and the Indy Parks Department to identify a variety of community-beautification projects. Volunteers will be working on projects around Watkins Park, along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, near Frank Young Park, and within Charlie Wiggins Park. These projects will include mulching, weeding, litter pick up, restoring benches and planting fresh flowers.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. once said ‘Make a career of humanity.’ ICRC is inspired by this quote and has chosen to put humanity at the forefront of our work. As we host our annual days of service, we hope others will be inspired to work in our communities, uplift our neighbors, and create a positive quality of life for all of humanity,” said Gregory Wilson, ICRC’s Executive Director.

The day of service would not be possible without the help of generous sponsors including the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Indiana State Personnel Department, the Department of Child Services, the Office of the Attorney General, Citizens Energy Group, the Office of Administration Law Proceedings, and Indiana Black Expo, Inc. Registration will begin at 8:30am at the Watkins Park Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN. The event will conclude at 4:00pm each day. This community service event is open to the public.