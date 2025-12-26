Ice skating rink in Gary making spirits bright

Amid Christmas tunes, hot chocolate, candy canes and the sounds of Nat King Cole, Gary residents are enjoying the holiday season with a new winter attraction — an outdoor ice skating rink.

For the first time in recent memory, an ice skating rink has opened in the parking lot of the Carter G. Woodson Library branch in the Miller neighborhood. The rink made its debut December 13 and has quickly become a popular attraction.

The rink was made possible through a $34,000 grant from the Knight Foundation–Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation. The funding was awarded to the Gary Arts Council, which conceived the idea several months ago.

Toni Simpson, co-chair of the Gary Arts Council, said the rink itself cost approximately $26,000. She added that the city provided 35 pairs of skates.

Residents can skate for free with a library card as a way to encourage literacy. Without a library card, admission is $2.50, with an additional $2.50 fee for skate rentals. The rink was open this week from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. While there has been discussion about keeping it open after Christmas, those plans have not yet been confirmed.

Although the rink is modest in size, the ice is real, and its presence has drawn strong interest from residents eager to participate.

Since the rink opened on December 13, Simpson and co-chair McKenya Dilworth-Smith have managed daily operations, which also include children’s activities inside the library.

“The impact has been tremendous,” Dilworth-Smith said. “Families have been able to come here without going anywhere else to skate. This is something that was really needed in the city. People are already asking us about doing it again next year.”

Children enjoy indoor activities at the Carter G. Woodson library where an ice-skating rink is outside.

An email to the mayor’s press secretary seeking comment was not returned.

Groups, including members of the Legacy Foundation, have also visited and skated at the rink, Simpson said.

The rink is part of the Gary Arts Council’s Winter Works – A Break program, which focuses on community gathering during a season when participation often declines due to work fatigue and winter conditions.

“We aim to fight feelings of isolation and loneliness by coming together to skate stress away with a community ice rink complete with festive activities ranging from karaoke choraling to ornament creation while sipping gourmet hot cocoa,” Simpson said. “Our performance schedule includes pictures with Santa and his helpers, a DJ for karaoke choraling, Steppin’ on Ice performances, and Kemetic yoga to get everyone energized before skating.”

The Gary Arts Council is a collective of arts and cultural organizations that share resources and advocate for artists, arts programming and cultural preservation throughout the city.

Simpson also thanked leaders from the City of Gary, the Gary Public Transportation Corporation, the Gary Public Library and Northwest Indiana Health Families for their support.

Legacy Foundation invests in nonprofit services and capacity-building efforts throughout Lake County. Since its founding in 1992, the foundation has awarded more than $40 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and individuals. More information is available at www.legacyfdn.org. Additional information about the Gary Arts Council can be found at www.garyarts.org.